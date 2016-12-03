VnExpress International – Vietnam and ASEAN news 24h qua RSS
Thứ bảy, 3/12/2016 | 17:00 GMT+7

'Thiên thần' Victoria's Secret mặc gợi cảm hát nhép Bruno Mars

Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Elska Hosk... nhép theo bản hit "24K Magic", được nam ca sĩ thể hiện trong show diễn nội y hôm 30/11 tại Pháp.

Các 'thiên thần' Victoria's Secret quyến rũ ở hậu trường / 10 'thiên thần' Victoria's Secret nóng bỏng nhất qua 19 năm

