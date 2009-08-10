'Chạng vạng’ thống trị giải Teen Choice

|
Diễn viên Robert Pattinson tới dự lễ trao giải Teen Choice. Ảnh: Fox.
Nam tài tử Robert Pattinson vượt qua Dev Patel, Kristen Stewart thắng Freido Pinto của Triệu phú ổ chuột (Slumdog Millionaire) trong cuộc đua danh hiệu cá nhân. Chạng vạng (Twilight) còn giành các giải Phim lãng mạn hay nhất, Cảnh khóa môi ấn tượng nhất, Cảnh chiến đấu hay nhất, Diễn viên phản diện xuất sắc (Cam Giganget), Nữ diễn viên trẻ triển vọng (Ashley Greene), Nam diễn viên trẻ triển vọng (Taylor Lautner).
|
Megan Fox nhận giải "Nữ diễn viên được yêu thích nhất phim hè" (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen). Ảnh: Fox.
Lễ trao giải Teen Choice diễn ra tại nhà hát Gibson Amphitheatre ở Unviersal City (Los Angeles, Mỹ) tối 9/8 (sáng 10/8 giờ Hà Nội). Ban nhạc Jonas Brothers dẫn chương trình. Họ cũng trình bày ca khúc Much Better và nhận 5 giải thưởng, trong đó có giải Nam thần tượng trên thảm đỏ và show truyền hình nổi bật (Jonas). Quà lưu niệm cho người thắng giải Teen Choice là tấm ván lướt sóng màu xanh.
Miley Cyrus nhận về 6 tấm ván lướt sóng cho Phim truyền hình hài hay nhất (Hannah Montana), Nữ diễn viên hài xuất sắc, Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc trong phim ca nhạc, Đĩa đơn xuất sắc (The Climb), Ca khúc mùa hè xuất sắc (Before The Storm).
Anh chàng điển trai Zac Efron nhận giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc trong phim ca nhạc (High School Musical 3), Nam diễn viên xuất sắc và Khoảnh khắc làm sao nhạc rock trong phim 17 Again (Trở lại tuổi 17).
Kết quả giải Teen Choice lần thứ 11 (in đậm là đoạt giải):
1. Phim hành động - phiêu lưu
Taken
Fast & Furious
Star Trek
Terminator Salvation
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
2. Phim tâm lý:
Angels & Demons
Obsessed
Slumdog Millionaire
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Twilight
3. Phim lãng mạn
Australia
He’s Just Not That Into You
Confessions of a Shopaholic
The Sisterhood of the Taveling Pants 2
Twilight
4. Phim hài lãng mạn
I Love You, Man
Role Models
Marley & Me
Pineapple Express
Tropic Thunder
5. Phim hài
The Hangover
Land of the Lost
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
6. Phim kinh dị
The Uninvited
Drag Me to the Hell
Friday the 13th
Quarantine
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
7. Phim ca nhạc
High School Musical 3
Hannah Montana: the Movie
Steppin: The Movie
Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist
8. Nam diễn viên trong phim tâm lý
Brad Pitt - The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Channing Tatum - Fighting
Dev Patel - Slumdog Millionaire
Hugh Jackman - Australia
Robert Pattinson - Twilight
9. Nữ diễn viên trong phim tâm lý
Angelina Jolie - Changeling
Beyonce Knowles - Obsessed
Freida Pinto - Slumdog Millionaire
Kristen Stewart - Twilight
Nicole Kidman - Australia
10. Nam diễn viên trong phim hành động - phiêu lưu
Christian Bale - Terminator Salvation
Dwayne Johnson - Race to Witch Mountain
Hugh Jackman - X-Men Origins
Paul Walker - Fast & Furious
Shia LaBeouf - Eagle Eye
11. Nữ diễn viên trong phim hành động - phiêu lưu
Jordana Brewster - Fast & Furious
Bryce Dallas Howard - Terminator Salvation
Malin Akerman - Watchmen
Mila Kunis - Max Payne
Zoe Saldana - Star Trek
12. Nam diễn viên trong phim hài
Ben Stiller - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Jim Carrey - Yes Man
Will Ferrell - Land of the Lost
Seth Rogen - Observe & Report, Pineapple Express
Zac Efron - 17 Again
13. Nữ diễn viên trong phim hài
Anne Hathaway - Bride Wars
Isla Fisher - Confessions of a Shopaholic
Jennifer Aniston - Marley & Me, He’s Not That Into You
Kate Hudson - Bride Wars
Amy Adams - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
14. Nữ diễn viên trong phim ca nhạc
Miley Cyrus - Hannah Montana: The Movie
Vanessa Hudgens - High School Musical 3
Ashley Tisdale - High School Musical 3
Amy Smart - Love N’ Dancing
Kat Dennings - Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist
15. Nam diễn viên trong phim ca nhạc
Jason Earles - Hannah Montana: The Movie
Zac Efron - High School Musical 3
Corbin Bleu - High School Musical 3
Michael Cera - Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist
Lucas Till - Hannah Montana: The Movie
16. Nhân vật phản diện
Cam Gigandet - Twilight
Live Schreiber - X-Men Origins
Eric Bana - Star Trek
Ken Jeong - The Hangover
Hank Azaria - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
17. Gương mặt nữ mới
Ashley Greene - Twilight
Frida Pinto - Slumdog Millionaire
Lynn Collins - X-Men Origins
Nikki Reed - Twilight
Emily Osment - Hannah Montana: The Movie
18. Gương mặt nam mới
Chris Pine - Star Trek
Dev Patel - Slumdog Millionaire
Sam Worthington - Terminator Salvation
Taylor Kitsch - X-Men Origins
Taylor Lautner - Twilight
19. Nụ hôn tuyệt nhất
Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson - Twilight
Frida Pinto & Dev Patel - Slumdog Millionaire
Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron - High School Musical 3
Miley Cyrus & Lucas Till - Hannah Montana: The Movie
Owen Wilson & Marley - Marley & Me
20. Khoảnh khắc làm "sao" nhạc rock:
Anne Hathaway - Bride Wars
Jim Carrey - Yes Man
Paul Rudd & Jason Segal - I Love You Man
Mike Tyson, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis - The Hangover
Zac Efron - 17 Again
21. Cảnh chiến đấu hay nhất
James T. Kirk vs. Spock - Star Trek
Wolverine & Victor Creed & Weapon - X-Men Origins
Emma vs Liv - Bride Wars
Edward Cullen & James - Twilight
Sharon & Lisa - Obsessed.
Mai Trần (theo AP, Aceshowbiz)