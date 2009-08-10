'Chạng vạng’ thống trị giải Teen Choice

Diễn viên Robert Pattinson tới dự lễ trao giải Teen Choice. Ảnh: Fox.

Nam tài tử Robert Pattinson vượt qua Dev Patel, Kristen Stewart thắng Freido Pinto của Triệu phú ổ chuột (Slumdog Millionaire) trong cuộc đua danh hiệu cá nhân. Chạng vạng (Twilight) còn giành các giải Phim lãng mạn hay nhất, Cảnh khóa môi ấn tượng nhất, Cảnh chiến đấu hay nhất, Diễn viên phản diện xuất sắc (Cam Giganget), Nữ diễn viên trẻ triển vọng (Ashley Greene), Nam diễn viên trẻ triển vọng (Taylor Lautner).

Megan Fox nhận giải "Nữ diễn viên được yêu thích nhất phim hè" (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen). Ảnh: Fox.

Lễ trao giải Teen Choice diễn ra tại nhà hát Gibson Amphitheatre ở Unviersal City (Los Angeles, Mỹ) tối 9/8 (sáng 10/8 giờ Hà Nội). Ban nhạc Jonas Brothers dẫn chương trình. Họ cũng trình bày ca khúc Much Better và nhận 5 giải thưởng, trong đó có giải Nam thần tượng trên thảm đỏ và show truyền hình nổi bật (Jonas). Quà lưu niệm cho người thắng giải Teen Choice là tấm ván lướt sóng màu xanh.

Miley Cyrus nhận về 6 tấm ván lướt sóng cho Phim truyền hình hài hay nhất (Hannah Montana), Nữ diễn viên hài xuất sắc, Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc trong phim ca nhạc, Đĩa đơn xuất sắc (The Climb), Ca khúc mùa hè xuất sắc (Before The Storm).

Anh chàng điển trai Zac Efron nhận giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc trong phim ca nhạc (High School Musical 3), Nam diễn viên xuất sắc và Khoảnh khắc làm sao nhạc rock trong phim 17 Again (Trở lại tuổi 17).

Kết quả giải Teen Choice lần thứ 11 (in đậm là đoạt giải):

1. Phim hành động - phiêu lưu

Taken

Fast & Furious

Star Trek

Terminator Salvation

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

2. Phim tâm lý:

Angels & Demons

Obsessed

Slumdog Millionaire

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Twilight

3. Phim lãng mạn

Australia

He’s Just Not That Into You

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Sisterhood of the Taveling Pants 2

Twilight

4. Phim hài lãng mạn

I Love You, Man

Role Models

Marley & Me

Pineapple Express

Tropic Thunder

5. Phim hài

The Hangover

Land of the Lost

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

6. Phim kinh dị

The Uninvited

Drag Me to the Hell

Friday the 13th

Quarantine

The Haunting of Molly Hartley



7. Phim ca nhạc

High School Musical 3

Hannah Montana: the Movie

Steppin: The Movie

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience

Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist

8. Nam diễn viên trong phim tâm lý

Brad Pitt - The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Channing Tatum - Fighting

Dev Patel - Slumdog Millionaire

Hugh Jackman - Australia

Robert Pattinson - Twilight

9. Nữ diễn viên trong phim tâm lý

Angelina Jolie - Changeling

Beyonce Knowles - Obsessed

Freida Pinto - Slumdog Millionaire

Kristen Stewart - Twilight

Nicole Kidman - Australia

10. Nam diễn viên trong phim hành động - phiêu lưu

Christian Bale - Terminator Salvation

Dwayne Johnson - Race to Witch Mountain

Hugh Jackman - X-Men Origins

Paul Walker - Fast & Furious

Shia LaBeouf - Eagle Eye

11. Nữ diễn viên trong phim hành động - phiêu lưu

Jordana Brewster - Fast & Furious

Bryce Dallas Howard - Terminator Salvation

Malin Akerman - Watchmen

Mila Kunis - Max Payne

Zoe Saldana - Star Trek

12. Nam diễn viên trong phim hài

Ben Stiller - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Jim Carrey - Yes Man

Will Ferrell - Land of the Lost

Seth Rogen - Observe & Report, Pineapple Express

Zac Efron - 17 Again

13. Nữ diễn viên trong phim hài

Anne Hathaway - Bride Wars

Isla Fisher - Confessions of a Shopaholic

Jennifer Aniston - Marley & Me, He’s Not That Into You

Kate Hudson - Bride Wars

Amy Adams - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

14. Nữ diễn viên trong phim ca nhạc

Miley Cyrus - Hannah Montana: The Movie

Vanessa Hudgens - High School Musical 3

Ashley Tisdale - High School Musical 3

Amy Smart - Love N’ Dancing

Kat Dennings - Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist



15. Nam diễn viên trong phim ca nhạc

Jason Earles - Hannah Montana: The Movie

Zac Efron - High School Musical 3

Corbin Bleu - High School Musical 3

Michael Cera - Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist

Lucas Till - Hannah Montana: The Movie

16. Nhân vật phản diện

Cam Gigandet - Twilight

Live Schreiber - X-Men Origins

Eric Bana - Star Trek

Ken Jeong - The Hangover

Hank Azaria - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

17. Gương mặt nữ mới

Ashley Greene - Twilight

Frida Pinto - Slumdog Millionaire

Lynn Collins - X-Men Origins

Nikki Reed - Twilight

Emily Osment - Hannah Montana: The Movie

18. Gương mặt nam mới

Chris Pine - Star Trek

Dev Patel - Slumdog Millionaire

Sam Worthington - Terminator Salvation

Taylor Kitsch - X-Men Origins

Taylor Lautner - Twilight



19. Nụ hôn tuyệt nhất

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson - Twilight

Frida Pinto & Dev Patel - Slumdog Millionaire

Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron - High School Musical 3

Miley Cyrus & Lucas Till - Hannah Montana: The Movie

Owen Wilson & Marley - Marley & Me



20. Khoảnh khắc làm "sao" nhạc rock:

Anne Hathaway - Bride Wars

Jim Carrey - Yes Man

Paul Rudd & Jason Segal - I Love You Man

Mike Tyson, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis - The Hangover

Zac Efron - 17 Again

21. Cảnh chiến đấu hay nhất

James T. Kirk vs. Spock - Star Trek

Wolverine & Victor Creed & Weapon - X-Men Origins

Emma vs Liv - Bride Wars

Edward Cullen & James - Twilight

Sharon & Lisa - Obsessed.

Mai Trần (theo AP, Aceshowbiz)