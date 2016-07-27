Taylor Swift không có đề cử nào tại MTV Video Music Awards

Ngày 26/7, ban tổ chức MTV Video Music Awards 2016 công bố các đề cử. Danh sách gây bất ngờ khi không có tên Taylor Swift trong tất cả hạng mục.
Taylor Swift không có tên trong danh sách đề cử MTV VMAs 2016.
Năm 2015, Taylor Swift nhận tới 10 đề cử nhờ ca khúc Bad Blood, nên việc cô "trắng tay" năm nay khiến nhiều người ngạc nhiên. Theo US Weekly, ban tổ chức giải thích nguyên nhân là album 1989 của Taylor Swift phát hành cuối năm 2014 và đã giành quá nhiều giải trong năm 2015. Năm qua, Taylor Swift thực hiện ba video ca nhạc gồm Wildest Dreams, Out of the Woods và New Romantics.
Beyonce giành 11 đề cử nhờ album Lemonade. Adele nhận 8 đề cử cho hai ca khúc Hello và Send My Love (To Your New Lover). Lễ trao giải sẽ diễn ra ngày 28/8 tại New York, Mỹ.
Adele và Beyonce dẫn đầu các hạng mục đề cử.
Một số đề cử quan trọng của MTV Video Music Awards 2016:
Video của năm
Adele - Hello
Beyoncé - Formation
Drake - Hotline Bling
Justin Bieber - Sorry
Kanye West - Famous
Nữ nghệ sĩ xuất sắc
Adele - Hello
Beyoncé - Hold Up
Sia - Cheap Thrills
Ariana Grande - Into You
Rihanna ft. Drake - Work
Nam nghệ sĩ xuất sắc
Drake - Hotline Bling
Bryson Tiller - Don't
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came Here For
Kanye West - Famous
The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face
Màn phối hợp hay nhất
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Work From Home
Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne - Let Me Love You
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Rihanna ft. Drake - Work
Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc
Bryson Tyller
Desiigner
Zara Larsson
Lukas Graham
DNCE
Video Hip-Hop xuất sắc
Drake - Hotline Bling
Desiigner - Panda
Bryson Tiller - Don't
Chance the Rapper feat. Saba - Angels
2 Chainz - Watch Out
Video Pop xuất sắc
Adele - Hello
Beyoncé - Formation
Justin Bieber - Sorry
Alessia Cara - Wild Things
Ariana Grande - Into You
Video Rock xuất sắc
All Time Low - Missing You
Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime
Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato - Irresistible
Twenty one pilots - Heathens
Panic! At The Disco - Victorious
Video Electronic xuất sắc
Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love
99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy - The Girl Is Mine
Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Afrojack - SummerThing!
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don’t Let Me Down
