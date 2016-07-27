Taylor Swift không có đề cử nào tại MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift lần đầu xuất hiện sau scandal nói dối / Hollywood chia phe phái vì tranh cãi giữa Taylor Swift và vợ chồng Kim

Ngày 26/7, ban tổ chức MTV Video Music Awards 2016 công bố các đề cử. Danh sách gây bất ngờ khi không có tên Taylor Swift trong tất cả hạng mục.

Taylor Swift không có tên trong danh sách đề cử MTV VMAs 2016.

Năm 2015, Taylor Swift nhận tới 10 đề cử nhờ ca khúc Bad Blood, nên việc cô "trắng tay" năm nay khiến nhiều người ngạc nhiên. Theo US Weekly, ban tổ chức giải thích nguyên nhân là album 1989 của Taylor Swift phát hành cuối năm 2014 và đã giành quá nhiều giải trong năm 2015. Năm qua, Taylor Swift thực hiện ba video ca nhạc gồm Wildest Dreams, Out of the Woods và New Romantics.

Beyonce giành 11 đề cử nhờ album Lemonade. Adele nhận 8 đề cử cho hai ca khúc Hello và Send My Love (To Your New Lover). Lễ trao giải sẽ diễn ra ngày 28/8 tại New York, Mỹ.

Adele và Beyonce dẫn đầu các hạng mục đề cử.

Một số đề cử quan trọng của MTV Video Music Awards 2016:

Video của năm

Adele - Hello

Beyoncé - Formation

Drake - Hotline Bling

Justin Bieber - Sorry

Kanye West - Famous

Nữ nghệ sĩ xuất sắc

Adele - Hello

Beyoncé - Hold Up

Sia - Cheap Thrills

Ariana Grande - Into You

Rihanna ft. Drake - Work

Nam nghệ sĩ xuất sắc

Drake - Hotline Bling

Bryson Tiller - Don't

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came Here For

Kanye West - Famous

The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face

Màn phối hợp hay nhất

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar - Freedom

Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Work From Home

Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne - Let Me Love You

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Rihanna ft. Drake - Work

Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc

Bryson Tyller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE

Video Hip-Hop xuất sắc

Drake - Hotline Bling

Desiigner - Panda

Bryson Tiller - Don't

Chance the Rapper feat. Saba - Angels

2 Chainz - Watch Out

Video Pop xuất sắc

Adele - Hello

Beyoncé - Formation

Justin Bieber - Sorry

Alessia Cara - Wild Things

Ariana Grande - Into You

Video Rock xuất sắc

All Time Low - Missing You

Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime

Fall Out Boy ft. Demi Lovato - Irresistible

Twenty one pilots - Heathens

Panic! At The Disco - Victorious

Video Electronic xuất sắc

Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love

99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy - The Girl Is Mine

Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza

Afrojack - SummerThing!

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don’t Let Me Down

Minh Anh