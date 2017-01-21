VnExpress International – Vietnam and ASEAN news 24h qua RSS
Thứ ba, 31/1/2017 | 00:00 GMT+7

Thử tài đoán tên sao Hollywood qua những hình ảnh ngày nhỏ

Thử khả năng nhận diện những tên tuổi hàng đầu của làng giải trí thế giới bằng các câu đố vui.

Những sao Hollywood đi lên từ nghèo khó / Hình ảnh sao Hollywood khi không photoshop

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho

a. Selena Gomez
b. Katy Perry
c. Taylor Swift

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-1

a. Kendall Jenner
b. Miley Cyrus
c. Rihanna

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-2

a. Nick Jonas
b. Ryan Gosling
c. Justin Bieber

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-3

a. Beyonce
b. Jennifer Lopez
c. Rihanna

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-4

a. Scarlett Johansson
b. Britney Spears
c. Eva Mendes
 

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-5

a. Drew Barrymore
b. Katy Perry
c. Jennifer Lawrence

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-6

a. Lionel Richie
b. Michael Jackson
c. Jay Z

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-7

a. Adele
b. Kelly Clarkson
c. Rebel Wilson

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-8

a. Ryan Gosling
b. Bruce Willis
c. Tom Cruise

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-9

a. Justin Bieber
b. Brad Pitt
c. Ryan Gosling

thu-tai-doan-ten-sao-hollywood-qua-nhung-hinh-anh-ngay-nho-10

a. Drew Barrymore
b. Scarlett Johansson
c. Angelina Jolie

Minh Anh

Xem nhiều nhất

 
 

 Tags

sao Hollywood

ảnh sao hồi nhỏ

ảnh tuổi thơ

thử tài

Cùng chuyên mục

Trong nước

Theo chân sao

Thời trang

Làm đẹp

Phim

Nhạc

Các ca khúc cổ vũ World Cup 2018  

Các ca khúc cổ vũ World Cup 2018

"Euipo 2018", "Colors", "Let's Go" nói về tình yêu bóng đá của người hâm mộ, tiếp lửa cho giải đấu lớn nhất hành tinh. 

Chia sẻ bài viết qua email
 